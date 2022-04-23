Michael Gee

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly threatened victims at a basketball court by waving a metal bat at them, according to authorities.

Michael Gee, 62, of the 700 block of Lemon Bay Drive in Venice, was charged with two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Gee allegedly threatened children who were playing at a community basketball court near his house, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He allegedly had a verbal confrontation with the victims about their noise level and wanted them to leave the basketball court.

When the victims refused, Gee allegedly went to the court with a metal bat, the report stated.


He allegedly said he would knock the victims’ teeth out and followed them around the court, according to the affidavit.

“The victims were in fear that Gee was going to cause them significant bodily harm with the weapon,” the report stated.

However, Gee used the bat to threaten the victims and did not use it, according to an affidavit.

He was released on a $5,000 bond. His arraignment is May 20.

