NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man drinking at Nokomis Beach Park after hours allegedly threatened to kill a police officer and blow up a police car, according to authorities.
James Arnold, 56, of the 100 block of East Colonia Lane in Nokomis, was charged with crimes against person by threatening public servant, litter in county park or public beach, park hours violation, and disorderly intoxication in a public place.
On Saturday night, a victim at Nokomis Beach Park said Arnold was intoxicated and acting aggressively toward them, stated a probable cause affidavit.
Arnold allegedly threatened to kill the victim while also stating he had killed many times before, would kill the police and would blow up the Albee Road bridge.
According to a report, the picnic table near Arnold had trash and crushed beer cans scattered on and around it.
During the arrest, Arnold allegedly stated, "I wish you death" and "I'll take your gun so quick and kill you with it," according to an affidavit.
He also allegedly said he would find the deputy's car at their house and blow it up.
Arnold has prior arrests, including aggravated assault, trespassing, DUI, disorderly intoxication, larceny and battery, according to records.
Arnold is currently in custody with a $40,000 bond. His arraignment is April 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.