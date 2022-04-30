VENICE — A Venice man and Sarasota man allegedly had bulletproof vests while armed and breaking into a Venice structure, according to authorities.

Nicholas Naughton-Null, 26, of Sarasota, and William Sturgeon, 34, of the 400 block of South Armada Road in Venice, were both charged with armed burglary of a structure and possession of a bulletproof best during certain crimes.

The two men allegedly broke into a business at the 1000 block of Avenida Del Circo in Venice, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Naughton-Null and Sturgeon allegedly cut the screen of a balcony on the second floor of the building.

The two were found with several knives and three guns, stated a report.


During a search, authorities allegedly found two ballistic vests where the men were located.

Naughton-Null has prior arrests including on charges of drug possession, felony battery, adult kidnap or false imprisonment and resisting an officer, according to records.

Naughton-Null and Sturgeon were both released on a $51,500 bond. Both of their arraignments are June 3.

The bulletproof vest Florida law was first passed in 1985. It prohibits people from possessing a vest while committing or attempting to commit violent crimes, including murder, robbery, burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Bulletproof vests cost over $200 and up to over $400 on Safe Life Defense’s website.

