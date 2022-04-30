VENICE — A Venice man and Sarasota man allegedly had bulletproof vests while armed and breaking into a Venice structure, according to authorities.
Nicholas Naughton-Null, 26, of Sarasota, and William Sturgeon, 34, of the 400 block of South Armada Road in Venice, were both charged with armed burglary of a structure and possession of a bulletproof best during certain crimes.
The two men allegedly broke into a business at the 1000 block of Avenida Del Circo in Venice, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Naughton-Null and Sturgeon allegedly cut the screen of a balcony on the second floor of the building.
The two were found with several knives and three guns, stated a report.
During a search, authorities allegedly found two ballistic vests where the men were located.
Naughton-Null has prior arrests including on charges of drug possession, felony battery, adult kidnap or false imprisonment and resisting an officer, according to records.
Naughton-Null and Sturgeon were both released on a $51,500 bond. Both of their arraignments are June 3.
The bulletproof vest Florida law was first passed in 1985. It prohibits people from possessing a vest while committing or attempting to commit violent crimes, including murder, robbery, burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.