Cops: Nokomis man arrested after threats toward BLM

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested an area man after he allegedly posted several threatening messages on social media targeted at the Black Lives Matter movement.
Quintin Adkins, 22, of Nokomis, became the focus of investigation June 11 after an anonymous tip about his postings on Instagram and Snapchat.
Videos depicted Adkins brandishing, loading and firing several weapons including at least three assault rifles, while threatening to attend a Black Lives Matter demonstration with the intention of shooting everyone in attendance.
"Who wants to go to a Black Lives Matters (expletive) riot and shoot some s--- up, huh?" Adkins reportedly says in one of the videos.
The probable cause affidavit notes other clips.
"You know, s--- got me so p----- off right now, bro, I'd love to got a f------ Black Lives Matter f------- riot and shoot all over them, every f------ one of them, let them bleed out and watch them f------ bleed as I sit there f------ drinking my f------ rona, f--- you," he states in a second.
In another, he suggests he'll defend himself against attacks.
"Just can't with you people anymore. I can't wait any f------ second it's gonna come. 'Quintin you're a racist' da da da 'Quintin I can't wait to see you get your a-- beat by a black man or multiple black men,'" he said, then loads and displays his AK-47, holding it up to the camera. "Ha, well first of all: That s--- ain't happening."
Detectives located Adkins on Thursday and took him into custody on a single count of written threats to kill.
He was booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility where he remains without bond.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida State Statute 836.10 Written Threats to Kill was amended in 2010 to encompass electronic threats to kill, and again in 2018 following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. As part of Florida Senate Bill 7026, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act expanded the statute to include threats to “conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.”
"It is thanks to the added language that detectives were able to pursue charges in this investigation," states a news release issued by the Sheriff's Office on Friday.
An "old friend" of Adkins first reported the messaging to North Port Police Department, then to the Sheriff's Office, according to an arrest report.
The complainant then went to the Sheriff's Office to assist them in viewing the messages and videos, and identified exactly how many handguns, AR-15's and AK-47's Adkins owned.
