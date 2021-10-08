Gerard Stellwagen

NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man allegedly possessed child pornography and then turned himself in on Thursday, according to authorities.

Gerard Stellwagen, 80, of the 1000 block of Ruisdael Circle, Nokomis, was arrested on Thursday and charged with 10 counts of possessing obscene material depicting child sex conduct.

On Sept. 23, Homeland Security Investigations notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement about Stellwagen allegedly sending child pornography over email.

According to a news release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip in February regarding Stellwagen allegedly sending the same child pornography over email.

A search warrant on Sept. 29 found email accounts, allegedly used by Stellwagen, with several pictures, videos and communication involving child pornography, according to a news release.


Stellwagen allegedly communicated with underage children and allegedly received obscene material from them, stated a release.

Due to the severity of the pictures and videos, each count was enhanced to second-degree felonies, stated a release.

Following the searches and reviewing the alleged obscene material obtained from Stellwagen's electronics, Stellwagen turned himself in pursuant to a warrant on Thursday, stated a news release.

Stellwagen was released from custody on Friday with a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is Nov. 19.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments