NOKOMIS - More than five months after her death, the husband of a Nokomis woman has been charged in her slaying.
John Richardson, 76, of Nokomis, was arrested Monday on a charge of murder by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
About 11 p.m. June 20, Richardson called authorities to report his wife of 40 years, Judith Richardson, 74, was dead.
The couple lived in a home in the 500 block of Rousseau Drive just south of Oscar Scherer State Park.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Richardson alluded to being somehow involved in her death that night.
"I may have had something to do with her demise," he told investigators.
"I'm not saying I didn't do it, and I'm not saying I did do it," Richardson reportedly stated. "My fears are I had something to do with her injuries."
He told investigators he was having a difficult time recalling "an altercation with his wife the night before," the probable cause affidavit states. He told them he was "interested in what forensics' is going to say."
Detectives said Judith Richardson was found face down in a master bedroom - along with a bloody pillowcase and a broken watch belonging to John Richardson.
He told investigators he was "interested" in what forensics would determine, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After an autopsy was performed, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died from homicidal violence, having suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head and upper body.
At the scene in June, John Richardson had fresh abrasions and bruising to his face, arms and torso.
The arrest report listed the weapon as hands, feet or fists.
John Richardson's DNA was found on the broke watch, blood from the pillowcase, and under the victim's fingernails.
Richardson is being held at the Sarasota County Jail with bond set at $500,000. The investigation continues, according to the Sheriff's Office.
