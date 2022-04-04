VENICE — A Nokomis woman stole a car, recklessly drove it, and then caused a crash on Tamiami Trail before fleeing on foot Thursday night, according to authorities.
Emily Gill, 23, of the 800 block of Pinto Circle in Nokomis, was charged with two counts of hit and run involving injury other than serious bodily injury; driving while license suspended or revoked; six counts DUI with damage to property or person; five counts hit and run involving damage to property; DUI; reckless driving subsequent offense; resist officer with lights and siren active; driving while license suspended second subsequent offense; and vehicle theft.
On Thursday night, a victim left his keys inside of his car while bringing in groceries, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Gill allegedly stole the car and was found by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helicopter driving recklessly on Shamrock Drive in South Venice.
She allegedly ran through several stop signs and was driving fast through South Venice neighborhoods as an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop with lights and sirens active.
Unable to keep up with Gill, the officer disengaged the traffic stop and the helicopter followed the car, stated a report.
Gill then drove the stolen car onto Tamiami Trail from Baffin Drive and hit an SUV driven by a juvenile victim with a juvenile passenger, according to an affidavit.
The SUV was pushed into a truck, which rotated and was pushed onto the curb where it hit a bus stop sign.
After the accident, Gill allegedly fled on foot before being taken into custody.
According to a report, Gill was acting "erratic" and "speaking nonsensically," and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for injuries.
Gill is currently in custody with a $10,460 bond. Her arraignment is May 6.
