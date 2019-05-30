VENICE — A North Port man was fleeing from Sarasota County Sheriff’s officers when he crashed overnight Tuesday off the Laurel Road exit of Interstate 75, according to authorities.
Sean Cone, 26, of the 3300 block of Needle Terrace in North Port, faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of narcotic equipment, authorities stated.
The incident began overnight Tuesday when authorities were sent to a gas station in the 5600 block of Clark Road in Sarasota on a report of battery.
According to a probable cause affidavit from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded at 1:53 a.m. and, when they arrived, they saw a red Buick leaving “in a high rate of speed.”
When authorities learned a suspect was driving the car, they tried to stop the driver who kept going onto southbound Interstate 75.
“The suspect fled at a high rate of speed and refused to stop for the deputies,” the report states, noting officers canceled their pursuit at Mile Marker 200.
Other deputies on the overpass of Laurel Road at Interstate 75 saw the vehicle try to exit the highway, lose control and crash. As deputies drove up to the wreck, they watched a man run from the car.
“The suspect was subsequently arrested after a quick foot pursuit,” the affidavit states. “A glass pipe, commonly used to consume drugs, was located in his right pocket.”
Deputies also found a silver Jennings .22 caliber pistol in the car.
Back at the gas station, a woman stated Cone stole her vehicle and attempted to steal her phone. A person, whose name was redacted in the report, states the person “heard Cone loading a handgun and she told him to go put it away … (redacted) stated she never saw the gun, yet knows the sound of when a gun is being ‘racked.’”
It states Cone was able to get hold of a woman’s purse where he obtained keys to the Buick.
Authorities said Cone admitted to fleeing and having a crack pipe.
“Cone did not admit to anything further and after tough questions were asked, he decided he no longer wished to speak with us,” the affidavit states.
Cone previously spent time in prison, having been released in August 2018. His prior arrested have included aggravated battery, grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.