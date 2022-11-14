featured topical Cops: Osprey man strangles victim, threatens to kill her STAFF REPORT Nov 14, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Zammit OSPREY — An Osprey man was accused of strangling a victim and telling her he would crush her throat, according to authorities.Donald Zammit, 46, of the 500 block of Meadow Sweet Circle, Osprey, was charged with battery by strangulation. On Nov. 9, Zammit and the victim were in an argument after going out for dinner, a probable cause affidavit stated.He allegedly started throwing her things across the room before grabbing her and throwing her onto the floor.The victim hit her head, which caused a laceration, the report stated.Zammit was accused of getting on top of her and using his fingers to apply pressure in the middle of the victim's throat.The victim ran to a neighbor's house to call police, the report stated.According to the report, the victim recorded the audio of the alleged battery.Zammit allegedly told the victim "I will crush your throat right down to the death," the affidavit stated.Zammit is in custody with a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 16. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Left Coast Seafood closing after 20 years VHS coach on leave over conduct with students Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Left Coast Seafood closing after 20 years VHS coach on leave over conduct with students Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
