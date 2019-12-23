VENICE — The Venice Police Department reported Sunday they're investigating an apparent suicide in a vehicle located in parking lot.
Police responded to the Publix supermarket parking lot in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue and warned residents via social media that there would be a police presence in the area.
They noted that the situation presented no danger to the public.
VPD issued this help for people during the holiday.
"We understand the holidays can be difficult, but please know help is always available, and you can start at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). Coming sometime in 2020 this number will be changed to a new national hotline number 988."
An incident report was not available and no other information is being released, according to Venice Police.
