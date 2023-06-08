Carrie Ecklund

Carrie Ecklund

SARASOTA — A Sarasota woman was arrested for shooting at the address of a Planned Parenthood facility in downtown Sarasota early Saturday.

But authorities don't believe the facility was "targeted" in any way, Sarasota Police Public Information Officer Cynthia McLaughlin stated. 


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments