VENICE — A Sarasota woman was allegedly part of a group stealing cars around the area, including in Venice over the weekend, according to authorities.
Laterryah Reed, 18, of Sarasota, was charged with aggravated fleeing from police causing injury or damage, three counts of grand theft of a vehicle, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a stolen credit card.
On Saturday, a “caravan” of cars was parked near a victim’s house right before the victim’s truck was stolen from his driveway, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Reed was allegedly driving the stolen truck in Nokomis and fled from the police at 100 miles per hour, a report stated.
Once in Sarasota, Reed allegedly crashed the truck and attempted to flee on foot.
She was found with the another person’s debit card and a white glove, an affidavit stated.
Reed allegedly said she was with friends that were “already committing burglaries,” according to a report.
After the stolen truck was found in Sarasota on 19th Street, three other stolen cars were found on the same street. Two of the cars, a convertible and Toyota Tacoma, were from the city of Venice, a report stated.
The same white gloves were also allegedly found in those cars.
Reed is in custody with a $76,500 bond. Her arraignment is Aug. 26.
