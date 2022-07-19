Laterryah Reed

VENICE — A Sarasota woman was allegedly part of a group stealing cars around the area, including in Venice over the weekend, according to authorities.

Laterryah Reed, 18, of Sarasota, was charged with aggravated fleeing from police causing injury or damage, three counts of grand theft of a vehicle, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a stolen credit card.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments