Cops: Slower traffic contributes to I-75 crash Staff Report Feb 27, 2023 NORTH VENICE - Slower traffic and a lack of a seatbelt both contributed to a Tampa resident being seriously injured in a late Monday crash along Interstate 75. The wreck occurred near Mile Marker 200 northbound just south of State Road 681. A 32-year-old Tampa man was driving a sedan and as he "approached slower traffic, Driver 1 lost control of (the sedan)," according to Florida Highway Patrol. The sedan went off the interstate, overturning and ejecting the driver, it stated. The man was not wearing a seatbelt."(He) was seriously injured and airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital," the news release stated. "The crash remains under investigation."
