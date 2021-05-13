VENICE — Authorities are investigating multiple gunshots and a car crash in Venice on Thursday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., a suspect was allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle in the 300 block of East Baffin Drive, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
East Baffin Drive is just north of The Galleria Plaza shopping district in South Venice.
"The suspect fired a gun twice at the vehicle, then fled in an SUV," Sarasota County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Kaitlyn Perez said in an email. "The vehicle that was fired at was unoccupied."
She said authorities believe the suspect was attempting to break into the vehicle.
"Deputies located the SUV and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Shamrock and 41," the email stated. "The suspect struck a deputy’s vehicle before crashing the SUV in a nearby parking lot."
The investigation is underway.
"The deputy is OK and the suspect is in custody," the email stated.
