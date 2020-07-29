VENICE — A Venice man remains in jail after he allegedly burglarized a store in the 700 block of East Venice Avenue.
Valeriy Vigil, 22, of the 700 block of North Groveland Avenue, is charged with one count of burglary.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. July 23 after an business alarm was triggered.
The owner told investigators a man tried to open the doors to the building, then picked up a nearby concrete ash tray and threw it through the store’s entryway.
A Venice Police officer canvassed the area and found Vigil fitting the description.
Vigil was found with blood on his arms and wrists, police said. There was also blood on the damaged door. Missing was $310 in small bills, and a wad of $1 bills clipped together, which police said was found in Vigil’s pants pocket.
Vigil was charged with burglary causing damage to a structure. He was also charged with three additional counts of probation violation with no bond available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.