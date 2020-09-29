Two people were arrested in separate incidents for attempting to scare tenants out of their units. No one was injured in either incident.
Clois Weaver, 60, was arrested Friday after he reportedly shot a gun while at a Englewood residence.
Tammy Segraves, 51, was arrested Saturday for allegedly wielding a machete at three people in the Nokomis Manor Natures Park, according to arrest reports obtained from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Weaver, who lives on the Englewood property where the shooting occurred, was arrested after a series of texts were sent to a woman about her pending eviction, the investigation stated.
Concerned about the texts, she left her work and returned to the residence where Weaver was standing on the door step.
He had just been inside the residence confronting another man, authorities said. When he saw the tenant arrive, Weaver allegedly pulled out a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun and discharged a round into the ground, then left the scene.
Detectives recovered the gun and arrested Weaver, they said.
Weaver was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of aggravated assault (domestic). He was released a $30,000 bond Saturday.
Hours later, Tammy Segraves, who lives in a mobile home in Nokomis, became irate when a man also living there came inside with two guests. She had been refusing to allow the man, who is also on the lease, into the house.
A dispute ensued and all three victims left the mobile home, authorities said.
Segraves allegedly followed them outside and displayed a machete in what victims told investigators was a threatening manner. Segraves admitted she grabbed a machete and followed the victims outside, then onto Kenwood Avenue, but denied swinging it at the victims.
Segraves was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in jail as of Friday with bond set at $7,500.
