VENICE — A third defendant has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Aug. 21 on Falls of Venice Circle in the Monterrey Apartment Complex, authorities said.
Kirk Dillon Zeigler, 30, of Venice, remains in custody without bond, charged with attempted murder, after being apprehended by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.
Two others were previously arrested for their involvement in the shooting.
A South Venice man awaiting trial on separate charges of drug dealing was arrested last week for allegedly pulling the trigger.
Sean Andrew Clarke, 22, of Venice Gardens, remains in jail in what appears to be a drug deal gone bad.
A woman driving the vehicle in which the drug transaction took place was arrested as an accomplice, too, authorities reported last week.
Promise Lee Kinsey, 22, of Sarasota, allegedly drove Clarke to the incident location, where Zeigler lives, and was charged with accessory after the fact involving attempted murder, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
She was released after posting bond in the amount of at $7,500.
The victim was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health and survived the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
According to Zeigler's arrest report, all parties involved, including two people who went to buy drugs, converged on Ziegler's apartment complex to complete the drug transaction.
Witnesses said Ziegler was in Kinsey's vehicle in the parking lot near his apartment conducting the transaction when the men allegedly buying the drugs began arguing and tried to get out of the vehicle.
Zeigler allegedly told Clarke to "cap his ass," referring to the shooting victim.
Clarke carried out the directive, allegedly shooting the victim in the back twice as the two men attempted to flee, according to authorities.
Zeigler was found guilty in 2018 for possession of crack cocaine following a traffic stop on Harbor Drive. Also in 2018, Zeigler was arrested and found guilty of eight felonies involving a large quantity of cocaine and other drugs, and fleeing to allude.
Clarke was arrested in early March and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of Alprazolam with intent to sell.
He’s scheduled to go to trial in October on the drug charges.
