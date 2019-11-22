OSPREY - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people it said were involved in an armed robbery that happened Monday in Osprey.
Trentin Richardson, 23, of Parrish, and Shyanne Redmon, 17, of Bradenton, face charges related to the crime, authorities said.
They were arrested Thursday with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office putting out on social media a photograph of Richardson with a type of makeup mud mask along with a tattoo on his chest stating "f--- B.P.D."
Deputies responded to Walmart in the 13000 block of S. Tamiami Trail around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
The victim, a store employee, witnessed a man leaving the store through an emergency exit with a cart full of merchandise, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states that, when confronted, the man held the victim at gunpoint and loaded the stolen merchandise into a car behind the business driven by a teenage girl.
"Let's go, just leave it," the girl allegedly said according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim was uninjured, and both suspects fled in the car.
Fingerprints recovered at the scene led detectives to identify Richardson as the man.
Through investigation, detectives later identified Redmon as the second suspect.
Both were taken into custody, and the stolen merchandise was recovered.
Richardson is charged with one count of robbery with a firearm. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Redmon is charged with principle to robbery with a firearm. She was transferred Thursday to the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
