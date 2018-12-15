Two people are now in jail for disciplining a child who brought home a “bad” report card.
William White, of the 900 block of Acadia Road, in South Venice, was arrested on Dec. 7 after a school nurse alerted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office of the child’s injuries. Samantha Graf, 25, of the same address, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report, last week the victim went to a school nurse office to ask for a bandage. That’s when the nurse noticed the injuries.
A child protection team interviewed the victim who said he was “whooped” after coming home with a bad report card.
The victim described being “whooped” as being hit with a wooden paddle multiple times.
The student was examined by investigators who found excessive bruising and injuries to his legs, buttocks, lower back and arms.
Reports show this was indicative of child abuse.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conducted other interviews — including Graf, who said that she, along with White, disciplined the child for the report card.
The witness stated the child received the “whoopings” on the buttocks with a small wooden paddle four or five times.
According to investigators, White admitted to using the wooden paddle to discipline the victim and used more force than usual, investigators said. They said he also stated during this incident of discipline he became angry and stated that things got out of control.
White was arrested for aggravated abuse of a child. He left the Sarasota County Jail the next day under a supervised release program.
Graff remains in jail on $10,000 bond, charged with child neglect for failing to protect the juvenile victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.