VENICE — After stealing beer, two people were arrested for allegedly hitting and spitting on law enforcement officers, according to authorities.
Michael Berrios, 29, of the 500 block of Crocus Road in Venice, was charged with 3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 2 counts of petty theft and resist an officer with violence.
Nancy Jimenez-Bencebi, 34, of the 500 block of Morningside Road in Venice, was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, 2 counts battery on an officer and 2 counts resist an officer with violence.
Berrios and Jimenez-Bencebi, along with a third man, were allegedly stealing packs of beer from a Wawa in South Venice on Saturday night.
Upon authorities arriving, Jimenez-Bencebi attempted to leave the scene and became argumentative, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She then allegedly resisted a deputy by striking with closed fists and kicking them. While the deputy attempted to subdue Jimenez-Bencebi, she allegedly kicked the deputy in the face.
After battering the deputy, she allegedly tried to flee again and was Tasered. Once in handcuffs, Jimenez-Bencebi freed one hand and used the cuffs to hit the deputy across the face, stated a report.
During the alleged battery by Jimenez-Bencebi, Berrios actively resisted deputies and attempted to flee, according to an affidavit.
He then allegedly spat on the two deputies at the scene.
Berrios is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is March 21.
Jimenez-Bencebi is currently in custody with a $14,000 bond. Her arraignment is April 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.