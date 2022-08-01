featured topical Cops: Two arrested for stealing scooter in Venice STAFF REPORT Aug 1, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Two people were arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing a scooter from a Venice house on July 27. PHOTO PROVIDED Sarah Lindeborn Travis Sickler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — A man and woman were arrested in connection to a scooter theft in Venice on July 27, according to authorities.Sarah Lindeborn, 25, and Travis Sickler, 24, of the 3100 block of Chandler Lane in North Port, were both charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property.Lindeborn and Sickler allegedly stole a Honda scooter from the area of Beach Manor Circle in Venice on the night of July 27.According to a social media post made by the Venice Police Department, the two put the scooter in the back of a white truck.The Venice Police Department collaborated with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify the theft suspects.Both were released on a $9,000 bond.Lindeborn and Sickler's arraignments are Sept. 9. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Swimming OK at most beaches after warning lifted Police Beat for July 27, 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Swimming OK at most beaches after warning lifted Police Beat for July 27, 2022 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
