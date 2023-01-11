VENICE — Two employees of a Venice Motel 6 are in the Sarasota County Jail on $30,000 bond, accused of lewd and lascivious battery of a young teenager.
Delrio Cooper, 22, and Rushon Smith, 23, were arrested on Jan. 7 — Cooper at the Venice Police Department and Smith in a room at the motel, according to the VPD's probable cause affidavits.
The department's investigation began with a Jan. 6 report that a victim was in an emergency room.
Detectives learned a camera at the victim's home showed the child leaving against their parents' wishes, the PCAs state. They saw their child get into a car and drive off.
The affidavits say the victim's father looked for his child unsuccessfully until he discovered how to track his child's cellphone. It was at the motel, 281 North U.S. 41 Bypass.
Law enforcement found the victim in a room there with Cooper, Smith and another man. The child was turned over to their father, according to the PCAs.
After the father questioned his child about the nature of his child's relationship with the men, the child wanted to go to the hospital and "expressed that (they) had been sexually assaulted," the affidavits state.
At the hospital, the victim was treated by a sexual assault nurse examiner. The victim said "Rio" and "Shon," had intercourse with them, referring to Smith as a "boyfriend," the PCAs state.
The victim told the nurse Smith had tried to initiate sex on Jan. 4 but stopped after the victim said they didn't want to. Later, the victim awoke to him attempting sex with the victim. The victim, who is 13, told a nurse of eventually consenting to sex, according to the affidavits.
In Florida, a 13-year-old cannot consent to sex.
The child told the nurse Cooper had sex with them multiple times at the motel.
During questioning, according to the PCAs, Smith admitted to having sex with the victim twice in December and said he knew Cooper had sex with the victim.
Cooper told detectives he thought the victim was 18, the affidavits state.
The men are charged under Florida Statute 800.04(4)(a)1 for "engaging in sexual activity with a person 12 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age," a second-degree felony. If convicted, they face a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
They are scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 17.
Cooper's arrest card at the jail lists his occupation as "service rep," while Smith's says "front desk." According to the affidavits, both men work at the motel as cleaners.
Both are nonresidents, with Smith's PCA stating he was born in The Bahamas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.