Authorities block off a neighborhood in North Port early Friday after an overnight double-homicide. The suspect in the slayings, Dima Tower, 21, was caught in Venice after attempting to flee and is being interviewed by authorities.
Authorities gather at a command post, set up at River Road and Interstate 75 early Friday while they were seeking a suspect in a North Port double-homicide. Dima Tower, 21, of North Port, was later located in Venice.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted Venice Police and North Port Police in the search for a suspect in a double-homicide in North Port. Sarasota County Sheriff's helicopter worked throughout the night and officers were stationed at a variety of roads, including Jacaranda and Border. The suspect, Dima Tower, was caught in Venice at a gas station at Laurel and Knights Trail.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted Venice Police and North Port Police in the search for a suspect in a double-homicide in North Port. Sarasota County Sheriff's helicopter worked throughout the night and officers were stationed at a variety of roads, including Jacaranda and Border. The suspect, Dima Tower, was caught in Venice at a gas station at Laurel and Knights Trail.
Authorities block off a neighborhood in North Port early Friday after an overnight double-homicide. The suspect in the slayings, Dima Tower, 21, was caught in Venice after attempting to flee and is being interviewed by authorities.
SUN PHOTO BY RONALD DUPONT JR.
Dima Tower, 21, is a suspect in a double homicide in North Port.
Authorities gather at a command post, set up at River Road and Interstate 75 early Friday while they were seeking a suspect in a North Port double-homicide. Dima Tower, 21, of North Port, was later located in Venice.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A police officer works at a Venice-area Shell station where a suspect in a North Port double-homicide was caught early Friday. Dima Tower, 21, was caught on the property.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Authorities were working along roads and in the sky early Friday morning.
IMAGE FROM TRAFFIC CAMERA
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted Venice Police and North Port Police in the search for a suspect in a double-homicide in North Port. Sarasota County Sheriff's helicopter worked throughout the night and officers were stationed at a variety of roads, including Jacaranda and Border. The suspect, Dima Tower, was caught in Venice at a gas station at Laurel and Knights Trail.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted Venice Police and North Port Police in the search for a suspect in a double-homicide in North Port. Sarasota County Sheriff's helicopter worked throughout the night and officers were stationed at a variety of roads, including Jacaranda and Border. The suspect, Dima Tower, was caught in Venice at a gas station at Laurel and Knights Trail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.