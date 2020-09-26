VENICE — A Venice man, banned from city tennis courts three years ago, is still harassing a victim, according to a new police report.
Karl Burton, 64, recently had a third violation of a protection injunction order involving the same person, police said
The latest incident occurred last month when Burton came across the victim, who has an injunction that does not expire.
According to an arrest report, the victim was driving children to soccer practice and was stopped at a stop sign in Venice.
Burton was in the passenger seat of another vehicle stopped at the same intersection point his finger in the shape of a gun and move his thumb up and down, indicating Burton was threatening to shoot him, the victim said.
The victim then checked surveillance system at their residence and saw Burton’s vehicle travel by it, in violation of the injunction for stalking placed against Burton.
Burton was arrested Sept. 22 and remained in jail as of Sept. 24.
The injunction was served on June 14, 2017.
On March 11, Burton was found guilty of two counts of violating a protection order. Burton was placed on 12 months probation for both incidents.
In December 2019, he was recorded milling about next door to the victim’s residence, and had yelled expletives at the victim earlier that morning while the victim was walking dogs.
The other incident occurred in October 2019, when the victim was trimming trees. Burton was recorded yelling homophobic slurs and obscenities at the victim.
Burton told Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies the victim pointed a rifle at him and threatened to shoot him, but the surveillance video didn’t support his claim.
