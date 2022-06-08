Jonathan Oexmann

VENICE — A Venice liquor store owner allegedly kicked and beat a naked victim with a door while at the store, according to authorities. 

Jonathan Oexmann, 40, of the 500 block of Silk Oak Drive in Venice, was charged with domestic aggravated battery.

On June 1, Oexmann allegedly beat the victim with a steel door at Laurel Liquors, of which he is the owner, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He allegedly kicked the victim and struck her with the door while she was lying on the ground and crying.

A witness saw Oexmann shouting at the victim while committing the alleged battery, the report stated.


Officers allegedly found several broken glass liquor bottles around the store along with broken drinking glasses and a shattered toilet tank lid.

The victim had "extensive" injuries on her body, including abrasions on the back, swelling to the eyes and face along with a large dark bruise and cut on the lip, the report stated.

There was also bruising over the victim's entire body, "which was determined to be both new and in various stages of healing, indicating prior similar incidents," according to an affidavit.

Oexmann was released on a $20,000 bond. His arraignment is July 8.

