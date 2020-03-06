VENICE - A Venice resident was arrested Thursday night after being accused by authorities of 218 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Jeffery Geske, 51, of the 2600 block of Osage Road in Venice Gardens is being held without bond.
He lists himself as self-employed as a house cleaner.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office detectives launched its investigation after receiving information from Google via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an IP address was used to upload 16 images depicting child pornography to Google Photos, a photo sharing, editing and photo management app.
NCMEC first learned of the criminal activity in October, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at Geske's Osage Road residence, where they discovered him and found he uploaded the images to his computer, authorities said.
They found images of children as young as 4 and as old as 12 being sexually victimized. Some of the children were also restrained in sexual positions; two young children were on video in intercourse, according to investigators.
During a search of Geske's electronic devices, detectives recovered an additional 202 photos and videos determined to be child pornography, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff's Office.
Detectives also located methamphetamine on Geske’s nightstand.
Detectives found the images on Geske's phone, laptop computer and an external hard drive found inside of a locked safe in Geske's bedroom closet.
"All images and videos were submitted to NCMEC, which revealed that 133 of the images/videos contained previously identified child victims," the probable cause affidavit states.
Upon questioning, Geske confirmed his residential address, then invoked his right to legal counsel.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.