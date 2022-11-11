featured topical Cops: Venice man pushed victim for flying a drone STAFF REPORT Nov 11, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Ford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — A Venice man allegedly pushed another man for flying a drone, according to authorities.Michael Ford, 34, of the 2600 block of Mallow Road in Venice, was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older and obstructing justice.On Nov. 6, a man was flying his drone when Ford approached and asked about it, according to a probable cause affidavit.After briefly leaving, Ford allegedly came back to yell at the victim and pushed him over in his chair. The victim stood up and Ford pushed him again, the report stated.Ford then allegedly took the victim's phone and threw it in bushes before grabbing the drone remote and throwing it on the ground.The victim, who has cancer, had lacerations to his wrist and elbow, the affidavit states.Ford was released on a $20,000 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 16. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS coach on leave over conduct with students Ramblers Rest still shows heavy damage Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain VHS coach on leave over conduct with students Ramblers Rest still shows heavy damage Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
