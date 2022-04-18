Kevin Sullivan

VENICE — The Venice postmaster is accused of biting a victim and battering another victim, according to authorities.

Kevin Sullivan, 46, of the 4200 block of Flamingo Boulevard in Port Charlotte, was charged with battery by intentional touch or strike and willfully abuse of a child without causing great bodily harm.

On April 12, a victim, referred to as "Victim One" in a report, and a witness were picked up early from school by Sullivan, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sullivan took them to Buffalo Wild Wings and Victim One contacted another victim, referred to as "Victim Two," to let them know Sullivan was not wearing his wedding ring, stated an affidavit.

Victim Two appeared at the restaurant but nothing physical occurred while there, a reported stated. However, once at Sullivan's home, he and Victim Two allegedly got into a verbal argument.

Sullivan had allegedly been drinking and wanted to go to Hooters. When leaving the house, he hit Victim Two's car, which they own together, stated an affidavit.

The victims and the witness allegedly followed Sullivan to the restaurant, where another argument occurred with Victim Two.


Once back at home, Sullivan allegedly got into a fight with Victim One and Victim Two because he wanted to leave again, a report stated.

He allegedly shoved Victim Two, pulled her hair, pinned her down and grabbed her neck.

In response to the alleged battery, Victim One allegedly attempted to get Sullivan off of Victim Two.

"After suspect had battered V2, he turned his aggression towards V1," stated a report.

Sullivan allegedly bit Victim One's arm, pushed her onto a couch and hit her shoulder and neck.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the witness, who had videotaped the alleged batteries when they all arrived at Sullivan's home from Hooters, called law enforcement.

The witness was not involved in the altercation, stated an affidavit.

Sullivan was previously arrested and convicted in 2013 for DUI in Manatee County, according to county records. He was put on probation for the DUI.

In this latest incident, Sullivan was released from custody on a $5,000 bond. His arraignment is May 23.

