VENICE — The Venice postmaster is accused of biting a victim and battering another victim, according to authorities.
Kevin Sullivan, 46, of the 4200 block of Flamingo Boulevard in Port Charlotte, was charged with battery by intentional touch or strike and willfully abuse of a child without causing great bodily harm.
On April 12, a victim, referred to as "Victim One" in a report, and a witness were picked up early from school by Sullivan, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sullivan took them to Buffalo Wild Wings and Victim One contacted another victim, referred to as "Victim Two," to let them know Sullivan was not wearing his wedding ring, stated an affidavit.
Victim Two appeared at the restaurant but nothing physical occurred while there, a reported stated. However, once at Sullivan's home, he and Victim Two allegedly got into a verbal argument.
Sullivan had allegedly been drinking and wanted to go to Hooters. When leaving the house, he hit Victim Two's car, which they own together, stated an affidavit.
The victims and the witness allegedly followed Sullivan to the restaurant, where another argument occurred with Victim Two.
Once back at home, Sullivan allegedly got into a fight with Victim One and Victim Two because he wanted to leave again, a report stated.
He allegedly shoved Victim Two, pulled her hair, pinned her down and grabbed her neck.
In response to the alleged battery, Victim One allegedly attempted to get Sullivan off of Victim Two.
"After suspect had battered V2, he turned his aggression towards V1," stated a report.
Sullivan allegedly bit Victim One's arm, pushed her onto a couch and hit her shoulder and neck.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the witness, who had videotaped the alleged batteries when they all arrived at Sullivan's home from Hooters, called law enforcement.
The witness was not involved in the altercation, stated an affidavit.
Sullivan was previously arrested and convicted in 2013 for DUI in Manatee County, according to county records. He was put on probation for the DUI.
In this latest incident, Sullivan was released from custody on a $5,000 bond. His arraignment is May 23.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.