VENICE — A 14-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly threatening violence against his school, Venice Police reported Thursday.
The arrest happened early Thursday, it noted in a news release.
The teenage boy threatened to "commit a shooting at his school," it noted.
He attends Student Leadership Academy along Field Avenue in the city.
"Investigators determined the juvenile was upset with another student and told students his desire to commit a shooting and not to come to school the following day," the news release stated. "When confronted by one of the witnesses, the defendant claimed he was just joking."
Investigators learned the teenager previously made "similar threatening statements" investigated by Student Leadership Academy administrators, it said.
"We thank the youths that came forward with this information. We take threats such as these very seriously," the news release stated. "We encourage parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of the words they use. Children need to understand the seriousness and potential ramifications of making flippant comments such as these."
Student Leadership Academy gave a limited statement on Thursday afternoon.
"At this time, we are not able to comment on open investigations," Principal Jonathan Cooley wrote in an email. "SLA will continue to coordinate with the Venice Police Department regarding this incident. Administrative action is pending the outcome of the criminal investigation."
Venice Police noted the investigation is continuing.
"Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call VPD at 941-486-2444 regarding case 23-0478."
