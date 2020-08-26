Interstate 75 signs b.jpg

Interstate 75 runs through the region.

BRADENTON — A Venice teenager is being blamed for a three-car crash on Interstate 75 during inclement weather.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the unnamed female, age 18, was driving a sedan about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the outside passing lane of southbound I-75, just south of State Road 64 in Manatee County.

The report states she failed to see the car in front of her slow down due to rain.

Her vehicle struck the vehicle in front of her, causing a chain reaction.

The Venice driver’s car hit the back of a pickup driven by a 20-year-old Sarasota man, which in turn hit the back of another sedan driven by a 29-year-old Sarasota woman.

The third vehicle rotated clockwise into a ditch and hit a concrete barrier.

All three drivers and one passenger received minor injuries, according to the release. All were wearing seat belts.

Names are withheld per FHP policy.

