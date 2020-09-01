VENICE — A teenager was arrested after allegedly terrorizing his girlfriend's son, authorities said.
Dayton G. Zamora, 18, of Venice, faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.
According to an arrest report by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in late July.
Zamora was at the girlfriend's apartment on Falls of Venice Circle on July 31 when the child ran inside his mother's bedroom to get away from Zamora - whom the boy said was being mean - and locked the door.
The report states Zamora then forced his way into the bedroom by breaking the door and proceeded to hit the boy three times with a set of keys.
Zamora reportedly then broke a television in front of the boy as punishment for locking the door.
The mother was outside on the patio when the incident occurred, the report states.
The child complained to his mother and grandmother. A Child Protective Services Team interviewed the boy in mid-August.
Other family members were interviewed as well, stating the child regularly begged his mother not to bring Zamora over.
According to the report, the boy was required at times by Zamora to stand in the corner on his toes with his hands over his head.
Both the mother and grandmother said they never gave permission to Zamora to discipline the child.
Zamora was arrested on Monday, Aug. 31. He remains in custody without bond. Arraignment is set for Oct. 9.
