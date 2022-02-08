Deborah Hemminger

VENICE — A Venice woman allegedly forged over 100 checks after helping an older victim with "odd jobs" around the house, according to authorities.

Deborah Hemminger, 31, of the 600 block of Briarwood Road in Venice, was charged with larceny between $10,000 to $50,000 from a victim 65 years of age or older.

At the beginning of 2021, the victim hired Hemminger to do jobs around her house and would pay her $10 an hour by check, stated a probable cause affidavit.

The victim was recently contacted by her bank that her account was "delinquent," stated a report.

Throughout the year, Hemminger allegedly forged 111 checks with the victim's signature for a total of $18,830.

Hemminger is in custody with a $15,000 bond for the charge. Her arraignment is March 18.

