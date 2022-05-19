Randall Martin

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly pinned down and bit a victim, which made the victim run into her daughter's room to get away, according to authorities.

Randall Martin, 43, of the 900 block of Darwin Road in Venice, was charged with domestic battery.

Martin allegedly got into an argument with a victim and it became physical, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He allegedly pinned the victim down, bit her, grabbed her, and threw her around.

The victim had visible bruises and bite marks all over her body, stated a report.

After attempting to fight back, the victim ran into her 12-year-old daughter's room early in the morning to get away, an affidavit stated.


According to the report, the victim believed Martin would not get physical in front of the daughter, who ended up calling 911.

"The victim was fearful of the defendant and locked him out of the bedroom," an affidavit stated.

Martin allegedly said he and the victim were both hitting and biting each other.

However, authorities determined Martin to be the "primary aggressor in the situation" and "it appears that this was not a mutual combat situation," a report stated. 

He was released on a $7,500 bond. His arraignment is June 9.

