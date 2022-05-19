featured topical Cops: Victim ran to daughter's room to get away By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer May 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Randall Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A Venice man allegedly pinned down and bit a victim, which made the victim run into her daughter's room to get away, according to authorities.Randall Martin, 43, of the 900 block of Darwin Road in Venice, was charged with domestic battery.Martin allegedly got into an argument with a victim and it became physical, according to a probable cause affidavit.He allegedly pinned the victim down, bit her, grabbed her, and threw her around.The victim had visible bruises and bite marks all over her body, stated a report.After attempting to fight back, the victim ran into her 12-year-old daughter's room early in the morning to get away, an affidavit stated. According to the report, the victim believed Martin would not get physical in front of the daughter, who ended up calling 911."The victim was fearful of the defendant and locked him out of the bedroom," an affidavit stated.Martin allegedly said he and the victim were both hitting and biting each other.However, authorities determined Martin to be the "primary aggressor in the situation" and "it appears that this was not a mutual combat situation," a report stated. He was released on a $7,500 bond. His arraignment is June 9. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Venice’s food malls of fame Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Venice’s food malls of fame Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.