CORRECTION

A March 27 article on a settlement agreement between the City of Venice and Neal Communities over an extraction fee stated the city will repay Neal Communities roughly $1 million. That amount, however, is not half of what a judge ordered the city to repay, as stated in a subhead. It’s about half of what the city collected in Extraordinary Mitigation Fees over the time period involved in the lawsuit. The Sun regrets the error.

