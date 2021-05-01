Treasures Thrift Shop with Deborah Kenny

Treasures Thrift Shop with Deborah Kenny was recognized as Finalist for Best of Venice 2020 for consignment shops.

A cutline in Best of Venice published Wednesday misidentified a local business that received a Venice Gondolier Best of Venice Finalist 2020 Award. Treasures Thrift Shop was the finalist for Best Consignment Shop.

The Venice Gondolier regrets the error.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments