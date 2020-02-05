CORRECTION
In the Feb. 1 story “Sides square off on fish farm” the name of Kevan Main, a Mote Marine aquaculturist and past president of the World Aquaculture Council, was misspelled. The Gondolier Sun regrets the error.
CORRECTION
In the Feb. 1 story “Sides square off on fish farm” the name of Kevan Main, a Mote Marine aquaculturist and past president of the World Aquaculture Council, was misspelled. The Gondolier Sun regrets the error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.