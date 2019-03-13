CORRECTION: A March 9 story on search for a missing female jet skier indicated the young woman waited 30-45 minutes for a guide to return before she left the designated meeting area and ultimately got lost for several hours. Cool Runnings Jet Ski Rentals’ owner said the guide was only gone three minutes out and three minutes back before the client decided to leave. She returned safety a few hours later.
