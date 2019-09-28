Milano subdivision residents will soon elect four members to serve on the board of the Milano Homeowners Association. The residents will vote for a fifth board member when 95% of the homes are sold. A Sept. 21 story stated otherwise.
At a recent mayoral candidate forum, Bob Daniels promised to bring in millions of outside funding to get major projects completed, like the Pinebrook and Venice Avenue intersection. A Sept. 21 story referred to a different intersection. The Gondolier Sun regrets the errors.
