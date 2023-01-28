Mark your calendar for Corvette Show

Lou Sauppe's Corvette is ready for the Corvette Club show on Feb.  18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ideal Classic Cars.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY LOU SAUPPE

VENICE -- Venice resident Lou Sauppe has his corvette ready to roll  for the Corvette Club Show show on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ideal Classic Cars, 2224 South Tamiami Trail in Venice.

The annual Corvettes in Venice club show will be held Sunday, March 19 at Centennial Park in downtown Venice from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participation is by advance registration only.


