Corvette Club shows coming soon STAFF REPORT Jan 28, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lou Sauppe's Corvette is ready for the Corvette Club show on Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ideal Classic Cars. PHOTO PROVIDED BY LOU SAUPPE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE -- Venice resident Lou Sauppe has his corvette ready to roll for the Corvette Club Show show on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ideal Classic Cars, 2224 South Tamiami Trail in Venice.The annual Corvettes in Venice club show will be held Sunday, March 19 at Centennial Park in downtown Venice from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participation is by advance registration only. Visit venicefloridacorvettes.org Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Venice High principal in hospital, recovering from brain bleed Ian debris cleanup victim of 'flawed' policy? 88-year-old dies in Osprey crash North River Marketplace moves forward Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Venice High principal in hospital, recovering from brain bleed Ian debris cleanup victim of 'flawed' policy? 88-year-old dies in Osprey crash North River Marketplace moves forward Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.