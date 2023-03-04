Left: Kyla Bolling (Michelle Morris), Shena Brown (Effie White), Caila Carter (Deena Jones) and Maya Cuevas (Lorrell Robinson) in Dreamgirls through April 9 at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota.
VENICE — “Dreamgirls” offers more proof of how far Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has come since its beginning 23 years ago.
“Dreamgirls” originally was presented by WBTT in 2015 and 2017 but choreographer Donald Frisson’s decided to honor the show’s original Broadway choreography — a smart choice.
With the stunning costumes by Darci Collins and direction by WBTT founder Nate Jacobs, the Wednesday evening show transported the audience to Broadway without the hassles of flying to New York.
The story begins at the Apollo Theatre, where three young ladies are hoping for their big break on the way to stardom. They called themselves “The Dreamettes” and include Effie (Shena Renee), Deena Jones (Caila Carter) and Lorrell Robinson (May Cuevas).
Accompanying them is Effie’s brother C.C. (Nate Summers), who writes original music for them.
With Effie’s incredible lead voice, they are a sure thing. Too bad their “would be manager” car dealer Curtis Taylor Jr. (Brian L. Boyd) plans to use them for his own goal to create a new sound that would line his pockets.
They lose the contest that night to Tiny Joe Dixon but Curtis, in the guise of helping The Dreamettes, begins his road to riches by signing them as backup to Jimmy “Thunder” Early (Raleigh Mosely II).
When Jimmy’s star flames out, Curtis moves Effie to backup and makes Deena the lead based on her looks, not her voice. C.C. writes a new song that will be their first recording, and Curtis acquires a Cadillac.
One man’s dream turns out to be a double-edged sword for more than one person as the dream girls’ song moves up on the charts as the career of Jimmy “Thunder” Early flounders.
Effie leaves the group to be succeeded by Michelle Morris (Kyla Bowling). All roads do not lead to fame and fortune — some to flameouts and even poverty.
The music and the dance numbers in this show are always stunning, as are Collins’ costumes.
The set by Jeffrey Weber is relatively simple but can change from the brick walls of a lesser venue to the bright lights and tinsel of Vegas with ease, adding another literally “sparkle plenty” dimension to this show.
In the end, everyone gets his or her due, including the audience, who are the big winners.
Few if any tickets of this show remain, but if you can acquire some, do it.
There is not a bad seat in the house, which has the most comfortable seats of any area theater and, in the case of this production, all the glitz and glamour one could want.
