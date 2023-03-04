Meet the Dreamgirls

Left: Kyla Bolling (Michelle Morris), Shena Brown (Effie White), Caila Carter (Deena Jones) and Maya Cuevas (Lorrell Robinson) in Dreamgirls through April 9 at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota.

PHOTO BY SORCHA AUGUSTINE
Jimmy Early

Raleigh Mosely II as Jimmy “Thunder” Early in “Dreamgirls” at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

VENICE — “Dreamgirls” offers more proof of how far Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has come since its beginning 23 years ago.


“Dreamgirls” originally was presented by WBTT in 2015 and 2017 but choreographer Donald Frisson’s decided to honor the show’s original Broadway choreography — a smart choice.

Nate Summers

Nate Summers as CC White in “Dreamgirls” at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota through April 9.
