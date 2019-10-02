NOKOMIS — A 1935 cottage that was moved to Golden Beach in 2012 is on the move again.
Owner Jim Ainslie reports it was moved under the cover of darkness to avoid traffic on its way to its new home in Nokomis earlier this week.
The cottage created a stir when it first arrived in Golden Beach seven years ago from Valencia Road because it was used as a shed on Ainslie’s Villas Drive lot.
Some neighbors objected, seeing what appeared to be a second home on a single-family zoned lot.
At the time, the city building department said there was nothing in city code to stop it. They could find no reason to deny Ainslie’s request to transform the historic home into a workshop and storage area. Ainslie signed a stipulation ensuring the building would only be used for those purposes.
He contemplated moving it again — after all the complaints.
He spent more than 40 years, mostly in developing nations, designing and building government-sponsored dental clinics. He’d been yelled at, shot at and harassed, but had never run into this much opposition, he said at the time.
In the end, he decided to allow the cottage to stay put, and enjoy it.
The home was constructed completely of Dade County pine, also known as Florida pine.
“Termites resist it, and so does a carpenter’s nail,” Ainslie said.
Betty and Jim Robertson owned the cottage until 2011 when they decided to sell and move into a nearby condo. This was a hard decision they were making. The new owner was only interested in the property. Hearing that it might be torn down, they spoke to Dan Sumic, owner of the Rum Runner. He knew Jim Ainslie, who purchased it for $10. He spent $20,000 to move it.
In 2018, Ainslie decided to make another move. This time Nokomis. He has a friend who will move into the historic home. He laments the months and months it took to get all the permitting in order to make the move.
But in one day, overnight, it was over.
