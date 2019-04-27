Can you imagine six-story buildings lining the Intracoastal Waterway in the Seaboard area?
The Venice Planning Commission can, and they don’t like what they see.
Commissioners last week did a double take at what a future waterfront could look like as it discussed new mixed use areas and how to revise the city’s code to entice the right kind of development in certain areas.
Today, the view from the Intracoastal is of the backside of industrial buildings in the car-centric Seaboard area filled with one and two story structures, some with overgrown fields parked with product or dilapidated equipment. In short, not a pretty sight.
But one day, as the city grows, Commissioners envision something different. That area is expected to break out and become an extension of Downtown Venice.
A Seaboard riverwalk?A revitalization of the area, when it comes, could turn the area into a smaller version similar to San Antonio’s Riverwalk, with restaurants that feature outside dining and retail stores along a tree-lined Intracoastal Waterway Pedestrian Trail next to a maturing urban forest.
The city’s current long range plan would allow four-story buildings on the waterfront, and up to six stories with a special exception. Commission Chair Barry Snyder indicated that may not be what John Nolen, the city’s original designer, envisioned. The waterfront building height may need to be scaled back somewhat. One way of doing that is to place lower height limits in the code.
Recently, the Commission did some visioning about the area. Nothing was decided, but it was clear from discussion that the board is thinking about lowering height along the waterfront.
An opportunity“If we’re trying to create a pedestrian-oriented area, what would that look like?” asked Commissioner Shaun Graser. “I think there should be more setbacks. It might create a different atmosphere off the island.”
“A lot of areas have restaurants on the water, and more development off the water,” Graser said. “I think that would be an enhanced vision of the (land) use in this area. Lots of retail in there, but enough residential they could come home and enjoy that little area. I would limit height along the water.”
“I love to go to cities that are on the water. People like that feeling along the water. We should maximize that without overgrowing it in height because that would give it a different feel,” he said.
“Why would I want six-story condos along the waterfront?” asked Commissioner Kit McKeon. “Why not restaurants? In a way that hopefully doesn’t take away from our downtown.”
Commissioner Richard Hale expressed support for the new vision.
“The downtown has to grow somehow or other. Within 10 years it will not be able to support the demand,” Hale said. “We need to encourage them to come across the river and into the Seaboard. We’re not going to expand it down to the beach (which is largely residential). The expansion is going to be to the east.”
“A hotel along the waterfront with its restaurant would change what’s going on in there,” added Chairman Barry Snyder. “There could be a mix of residential and commercial uses. There’s not a lot of commerce along the water. It’s an opportunity to open that up in the city. The question is how do you get this started?”
Reality checkJeff Shrum, development services director with the city, said revitalization will be difficult.
Most of the area is noncompliant with the city’s current rules, which were put in place well after the area was established, he said.
“It has lots of code enforcement issues,” Shrum said. “Do you want to allow that to continue or do you want to change that? If code enforcement were to go in there (today), we’d have a lot of issues in that area.”
He said 90 percent of the properties are built out to the right-of-way, with some in the right-of-way. On-street parking is practically nonexistent.
“That’s a big discussion,” Shrum said.
The discussion continues on Mixed Use areas like the Seaboard at the next Planning Commission meeting on May 7 at Venice City Hall.
