VENICE — The City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to accept $1 million from Sarasota County to complete the final design and permitting for the widening of Laurel Road.
But it did so on the condition that it get to work with the county on alternatives to a roundabout at the Ridgewood Avenue/Pinebrook Road intersection.
The $1 million was one of a number of proposals the county made last month to address transportation in the Venice area, including improving the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection.
The option the county prefers includes the roundabout but residents of that area of the city don’t want it, said Steve Carr, a member of a Central Venice Coalition committee that worked on recommendations to be presented to the Council May 24.
The CVC recommends that Pinebrook Road not be widened, and that traffic mitigation devices be implemented to discourage the use of it other than by residents.
The Council also voted to direct its lobbyist to work with State Rep. James Buchanan to try to obtain funding for the Laurel Road project and to join with the county in seeking donations of land along the right of way.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Adopted a comprehensive plan amendment to allow a maximum building height of 55 feet for the GCCF planned unit development.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed charter amendments that will go to referendum in November.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance changing the city’s method of calculating building permit fees and imposing another fee reduction to remain in compliance with state law.
• Adopted an ordinance placing the structure at 640 W. Venice Ave. on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Heard first reading of a $3,922,796 budget amendment that includes the money the county is proposing to contribute toward the final design of Laurel Road.
• Voted to accept Federal Aviation Administration grant offers of $882,068 to design and construct the rejuvenation of runway 5-23 and replace windsocks and of $441,000 to design and construct the rejuvenation of taxiways A,B,C and E South at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• Approved donating $5,000 in forfeiture funds to Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center; $5,000 in forfeiture funds to Family Promise of South Sarasota County; and $750 in forfeiture funds to Florida FBI National Academy Associates Inc.
• Appointed Michael Hoisington to the Fire Pension Board.
• Heard an America in Bloom update from Bob Vedder.
• Heard a presentation from Venice Soccer Club President David Jarvis on the Wellfield Park soccer fields.
• With the Venice Historic Preservation Board, honored the late Louella Albee with the Venice Legacy Award.
• Proclaimed the month of May 2022 as “National Preservation Month.”
• Proclaimed the Week of May 6-12, 2022, as “National Nurses and Hospital Week.”
• Proclaimed the Week of May 15-21, 2022, as “National Public Works Week.”
