VENICE — The City Council went into Thursday’s planning meeting with a seven-item agenda and a request from staff whether any of them should be added to the city’s strategic plan.
The answer: Yes, all of them.
Fortunately for the people tasked with making them a reality, in several cases the Council was only endorsing actions they’re already taking: continue exploring ways to save energy, stay in contact with the county on a new interlocal parks agreement and update the facility condition plan.
But a few major items will move from being talked about or looked at into official status as a strategic priority.
One is relocating the city’s solid waste, recycling and fleet maintenance operations from Seaboard Avenue, in the industrial area, to a site much closer to the county landfill on Knights Trail Road.
The Public Works Department moved out of the facility last year, into the renovated former police headquarters after the new public safety building was completed, making more room for the other divisions.
But the building dates back to the 1950s or 1960s, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said, and is in poor condition. There’s no locker room, little storage and only one shower, he said, hardly selling points in recruiting new employees.
The property also has a serious environmental issue — an old fuel tank that’s actually under the building. It’s being monitored but will take an environmental reclamation effort after city operations are relocated.
It’s something the city has been working with the county on for years.
The earlier effort focused on getting a lease of county land to use as a new site. But the terms the county offered — just 10 years for too much money, according to City Manager Ed Lavallee — were unacceptable.
He had a surprise for the Council members Thursday — a letter from County Administrator Jonathan Lewis committing to pursuing a shared site on county property on Knights Trail Road on which the two entities can explore cost-savings “such as wash racks, stormwater management and fuel facility.”
The county has hired engineers to complete a site survey and environmental and archeological assessments, the letter states.
The terms of the partnership have yet to be negotiated. Once a deal is struck, construction of the facilities the city would need would probably take about a year, Clinch said. Clearing the divisions’ current location is about a six-month job, he added.
Achieving that had Council Member Joe Neunder excited.
Part of the city team that resulted in Lewis’ letter, he called the relocation of city services the “first domino” in the redevelopment of the Seaboard area, another long-term city project and the next item on the agenda.
It’s been designated as a “transitional area” since the 1999 comprehensive plan, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said, but little progress has been made.
New industrial uses in the area are now prohibited but “we’re not kicking anybody out,” he said.
The thought is that the vacant city property might attract a buyer who’d be interested in mixed-use development — residential over commercial — and it might inspire redevelopment of neighboring properties and, over time, the entire area.
“Our goal is to make a destination in Seaboard,” Clinch said.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said it should be explored as a potential site for affordable housing, the third item on the agenda.
The city has generally deferred the task of proving affordable housing to the county. However, it agreed this year to give Family Promise of Sarasota County $50,000 toward the purchase of a 10-unit transitional housing project and is working with Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County on an agreement that would help the agency build in Venice.
The city budget doesn’t include any money for housing, so requests are handled ad hoc. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler wants to create a budget line so there will be money the city can use to support housing projects in the future.
Lavallee said the city can also look at creating some flexibility in things such as fees and parking requirements that wouldn’t cost it any money up front but would help a developer see a profit.
The other thing the Council members agreed on besides the need for affordable housing is that whatever project the city gets involved in, “I don’t want to own it,” Fiedler said.
Finally, the Council gave Fire Chief Frank Giddens the go-ahead to push forward on relocating Fire Station 2 from Grove Terrace to a site to be determined on East Venice Avenue.
The 40-year-old building needs a lot of work and is in the lowest flood zone, he said. But the biggest issue is the desire to improve response times from there.
In a recent five-month period it received nearly four times as many EMS calls as Station 3, to the point that the ambulance from that station was moved to Station 2 for a month as a trial.
Two or three potential sites for the new station have been identified, Giddens said, though a source of funding will need to be found.
