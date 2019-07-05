By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Venice City Council regular meetings are always held on Tuesdays. Once or twice a year a second day is needed to complete the agenda.
But with the Council’s summer break about to begin, the agenda for next week’s meeting is so packed that some items are already scheduled for Wednesday.
At 9:30 a.m. Public Works Director James Clinch will give a presentation on City Hall street parking upgrades. Then, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum will lead a discussion of the city’s draft tree ordinance.
How much other business there is to be transacted Wednesday depends on how much gets done Tuesday.
There are eight land-use matters to be dealt with, all of which could generate a significant amount of discussion and debate.
In addition, the Council will need to determine the meaning of a city code provision that limits a proposed increase in the General Fund component of the budget to the greater of 3% or the Consumer Price Index without the Council’s prior approval.
The CPI rate for 2018 was 1.9%.
The Finance Department interprets “prior approval” to include budget amendments, which would make the Fiscal Year 2019 General Fund larger and exclude the approved start-up costs for the city’s EMS division.
Under that view the General Fund budget for FY2020 actually goes down 0.6%.
But the department also calculated the percentage under interpretations that include EMS costs and budget amendments (3.2%); exclude both (4.2%); and include EMS but exclude the amendments (8.6%).
The code provides, however, that the Council can approve the budget regardless of the limitation on General Fund increases.
The state only requires that the proposed budget be balanced, which it is.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on setting the city’s not-to-exceed preliminary operating millage rate at 3.7000 mills and the debt service millage rate at 0.6200 mills for Fiscal Year 2020. A mill is $1 per $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.
• vote on setting public hearings on the millage rates and the Fiscal Year 2020 budget for 5:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept. 24.
• hear a presentation on the Transportation Modeling Project for North Venice.
• consider approving the city’s 2020 state legislative priorities.
• vote on accepting utilities and improvements installed by Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC in its Aria development.
• consider approving an amended agreement with the city attorney that includes about a $4,000 increase in the annual retainer and a fee schedule for partners, associates and paralegals in the firm.
• swear in Capt. Charles Thorpe and officers Andrew Nelson, Colin Stalker, Joshua Rowell, Zachary Evans and Rhett Dinka to the Venice Police Department.
• present a five-year service award to Planning Coordinator Christina Rimes.
The Venice City Council meets Tuesday, July 9, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.