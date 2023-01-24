VENICE — There are still i's to dot and t's to cross, but Venice Unites' challenge to the city's new land-development regulations appears to be virtually resolved.
The Council had agreed to LDR revisions the group requested on building height and environmental protection in a meeting on Jan. 6 but asked staff to make recommendations regarding its issues with planned-unit developments.
No timetable was set, though a period of longer than two weeks might have been anticipated, given the lead time needed to advertise the item on Tuesday's agenda.
However, staff was able to work with the group and achieve a quick turnaround.
"I'm glad to report we're back a little sooner than expected," Assistant City Manager James Clinch said.
The recommendation was largely to accept Venice Unites' proposed revisions, including one in place of a change staff was going to make.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said that Ron Smith, the group's attorney, had told him making these changes would resolve its concerns and bring the challenge to an end.
The Council agreed to two changes as proposed: deleting the 65,000 square foot maximum building size in a PUD and bringing back eight compatibility review considerations from the previous code.
The city never had a size limit before, Clark said, and the comprehensive plan has sufficient controls regarding commercial buildings in a PUD.
The Council had debated including compatibility standards in the LDR and rejected doing so because Clark assured them the rules sufficiently dealt with the issue, including setting out ways to deal with incompatibilities.
That was still his opinion, he said, but putting the considerations back into the land code would support and enhance its provisions on compatibility.
Venice Unites also wanted either of two proposed sentences to be added to the LDR: "The district is not intended for use by major or large scale commercial or service establishments" or "The intent of the nonresidential portion of the PUD is to provide for neighborhood scale and serving uses; not for regional purposes."
Staff's proposal was a provision combining them. But the first sentence raised a concern with both Council Member Dick Longo and attorney Jeff Boone and his client Pat Neal: What do "major" and "large scale" mean?
Boone said Neal agreed with the other revisions but was hesitant to go along with this one because while "neighborhood" and "regional" are commonly used planning terms, "major" and "large scale" aren't.
Neal said they'd looked without success for definitions in industry publications, with Boone noting that using vague terms would increase the city's chances of getting involved in litigation.
"I'm not in favor of litigation of any kind or sort," Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
Clark said the two terms weren't essential, since Venice Unites had indicated it would accept either proposed revision. Its attorney, Ron Smith, confirmed that, so the first sentence was dropped.
The Council voted 7-0 to direct staff to prepare an amendment to the LDR with the agreed-upon revisions.
Along with the other changes being drafted, it will go first to the Planning Commission for a recommendation, then to the Council for approval.
In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Venice Unites expressed thanks to the Council and staff, as well as the residents who signed petitions and otherwise backed its effort.
"We believe that the four changes agreed to this month for the Land Development Regulations will protect Venice residents' quality of life for years to come," it states. "We believe that these changes, once finalized by City Council, will help preserve what gives our town its character and ensure we remain a vibrant tourist destination.
"This is a victory for civic engagement and citizen-city collaboration."
