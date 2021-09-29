VENICE — The City Council had a relatively easy time deciding to hire Kelly Michaels as the new city clerk.
Agreeing on her employment contract was a bit trickier.
The agreement Human Resources Director Alan Bullock negotiated with Michaels calls for a salary of $125,000 a year, rising to $130,000 after six months of “successful service”; reimbursement of up to $5,000 in expenses to relocate from Waukesha, Wisconsin; two weeks of vacation on hiring; and other benefits.
The perks are worth about 30% of her salary, Bullock said, and are essentially similar to those in the contracts with City Manager Ed Lavallee and current City Clerk Lori Stelzer.
They’re the only two charter officers who are city employees, so they’re at the top of the compensation chart, he said. Retention is a consideration is setting salaries and benefits at that level, he said.
Council Member Joe Neunder called Michaels “the top of the top, the cream of the crop,” but said he couldn’t support the salary offer.
Bullock said the $125,000 is arguably on the low side for the city’s upper management, which receives an average of $140,000 a year.
Stelzer, who has held the position for 28 years, is paid $135,000. Michaels has been a clerk for 20 years and, like Stelzer, has been president of her state association.
The average pay for clerks in the area is $130,000, Bullock said.
But Neunder said his research showed that clerks in much bigger cities were getting smaller salaries. For example, he said, the clerk in Clearwater, with five times Venice’s population, earns $116,000 a year.
If Michaels is paid $130,000 and gets a 3.5% raise each year, in five years she’d be making $154,000, he said.
“In representing our taxpayers, for me the number is a little high,” he said.
Some of his colleagues agreed that it was a big number but said they found it justified.
The city needs to pay competitive salaries if it’s going to hire the top people, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said, adding, “we have definitely found the top person.”
She noted that Michaels was the only job candidate out of the Council’s top three who appeared for an interview. One dropped out weeks earlier after accepting another position, while the second didn’t give a reason.
Council Member Nick Pachota said they’d have to know the workload of other clerks in order to evaluate whether positions are comparable. He advocated for approving the contract and evaluating Michaels after six months.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that other than the increase to $130,000 after six months, the contract doesn’t provide for any raises.
Increases in pay are at the Council’s discretion, she said. Stelzer said there have been years when no raise was given.
Mayor Ron Feinsod questioned focusing on one salary when raises would affect all city employees — including Stelzer, if she weren’t retiring.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero expressed concern about how Michaels might be reacting to the debate, since she could be watching it.
“I don’t want to publicly scare away a good candidate,” he said.
He said he understood Neunder’s concerns but “I think what’s proposed to us is fair.”
The contract was approved 5-1, with Neunder voting no. Council Member Brian Kelly was absent.
Michaels will officially be the city clerk-in-training from Nov. 8 until Jan. 1, the day after Stelzer officially retires.
