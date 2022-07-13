VENICE — The city finally has a new set of land-development regulations.
After years of drafting, discussion and debate, the LDR that replaces the mostly decades old land-development code was approved 5-0 Tuesday.
Mayor Ron Feinsod, who was the only vote two weeks ago against sending the LDR on for final reading and adoption, was absent, having started his summer break early.
The Council has been one member short since Joe Neunder resigned as part of his run for the County Commission.
Unlike at previous meetings, only a few members of the public spoke against the document, to urge a delay, if not rejection. The only suggestion the Council accepted was from attorney Jeff Boone, who questioned a recent change Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said was a clarification of what “unified control” means.
An applicant for a major change to a planned unit development needs to show there’s unified control as authority to make the request. Either full ownership of the property or the consent of 100% of property owners would satisfy it, under the clarification.
Boone said the requirement of unanimity could mean the end of PUDs, and that would “be a bad thing.”
Developments would be submitted piecemeal instead of under a common plan as many are now, he said.
“I can’t see 100% of anything being approved by anyone anytime anywhere,” Council Member Helen Moore said.
The definition was pulled for further consideration.
There was also further discussion of the 75-foot height limit in the Downtown Edge district, especially as it applies to the area south of downtown.
The maximum height there was already 85 feet, Clark said, so the 75-foot limit represents a reduction. And, he said, the lot sizes are such that a developer would likely need to group several together in order to achieve significant height.
There would also be stormwater issues, he added.
Council Member Helen Moore, a Realtor, said the 85-foot limit has been in place for decades, though the name “Downtown Edge” is new.
Lots there are narrower than they could be now, she said, and there are onsite parking requirements. Together, they reduce the number of lots that might support taller buildings to less than 10, she said.
“This is not the boogeyman that this could be conceived to be,” she said.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, who chaired the meeting in Feinsod’s absence, said it was “monumental” to be reducing height in the area.
He added that the public should know that by approving the LDR the Council wasn’t ignoring them, but was just trying to “fix some things that have need to be fixed for a while.”
