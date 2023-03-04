venwalk042614_C_C

The city contributed more than $500,000 to the development of Venetian Walk Senior Apartments, which opened in 2014. But aside from the Venetian Walk community, few affordable housing units have been built in the city in the past 10 years.

VENICE — Like the weather, affordable housing is something a lot of people talk about but don’t do anything about.

The City Council has begun talking about housing with an eye toward doing something, though it hasn’t yet decided what that will be.


