VENICE — Like the weather, affordable housing is something a lot of people talk about but don’t do anything about.
The City Council has begun talking about housing with an eye toward doing something, though it hasn’t yet decided what that will be.
Senior Planner Nicole Tremblay outlined several options for consideration Tuesday in addition to the density bonus the city’s comprehensive plan lays out.
It contemplates three types of “attainable” housing: affordable housing, for people or families with incomes between 30% and 80% of area median income; community housing, for people or families with incomes less than 120% of AMI; and workforce housing, for people or families with incomes less than 140% of AMI.
Incentives are to “facilitate housing that is attainable – does not exceed 30% of an individual or family annual income,” the plan states.
But its density bonus, which varies by land-use category and development type, has had minimal impact.
Out of 8,667 dwelling units built in the city from 2002 to 2022, only 124 are considered affordable, Tremblay said.
If the city had adopted a 10% inclusionary zoning minimum in the plan, another 169 affordable dwelling units would have been added to the inventory in recently developed multi-family communities, she said.
“Inclusionary zoning” is a tool for adding affordable units by requiring a developer to include a percentage of them in any new project.
A new state law mandates that local governments offset the impact of inclusionary zoning on a project, but Tremblay said there are ways to do that without writing the developer a check.
Inclusionary zoning would also come with a reporting requirement staff doesn’t currently have. Setting it up would be the time-consuming part, she said.
“I have time,” she said. “I’ll make time.”
Half-dwelling units — units up to 750 square feet — are another option. Sarasota County allows them, though they haven’t proved very popular either.
Developers are proposing them, just not at an affordable amount of rent, she said.
But as many as 390 affordable units might have been added in just three multi-family communities if they were allowed, Tremblay said.
Several Council members have already expressed an interest in them.
The county also allows accessory dwelling units — a secondary dwelling on a property that could stand alone or be part of the existing structure.
Assistance might be needed to help such projects through the approval process, she said.
Other approaches to the affordable housing shortage that could be considered, Tremblay said, include partnering with a developer to build on surplus city property; a housing trust, which could be funded by selling surplus land or collecting money from new development; and an LDR requirement that affordable housing be a consideration in the evaluation of new projects.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said he had recently attended a meeting of local planning officials and could report that “there’s no silver bullet here.”
The city doesn’t have much surplus land, he said. In fact, it’s in the process of acquiring or trying to acquire several properties.
Council Member Helen Moore said she would like to see what’s available in the city as a whole after taking out areas where affordable housing couldn’t be approved.
“I think it’s not going to be huge,” she said.
A housing trust would need to be administered, in part to ensure the money in it is actually used for affordable housing, Tremblay said, and any arrangement with a developer would need conditions to keep units affordable for a fixed period. The comp plan says 10 years minimum.
Amending the LDR would be the easiest step, she said, but might not result in anything more than discussions.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she likes inclusionary zoning and accessory dwelling units. When she lived in Texas, she said, her house had an attached “casita.”
Moore said that adopting inclusionary zoning might be the “foot in the door” to expanding the affordable housing inventory and wondered if it might need to be a separate department.
Mayor Nick Pachota said that the density bonus isn’t an incentive for Venice Pier Group, which operates Sharky’s, Fins and Snook Haven and has undertaken to develop housing for employees.
He said the city should pursue inclusionary zoning and called accessory dwelling units a “no-brainer.”
Council Member Dick Longo suggested discussing incentives with developers to get their perspective. City Manager Ed Lavallee said some would be invited to a March 10 workshop.
In addition to more discussion of affordable housing, the Council will hear staff’s presentation on several other topics that have been researched for possible inclusion in the land-development regulations: green building and sustainability standards; environmental assessment; grassed-lawn standards; dust abatement; and medical marijuana dispensaries.
The workshop is set for 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The staff presentation is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
