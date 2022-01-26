VENICE — The City Council heard from the state’s Certified Local Government (CLG) coordinator Tuesday, and from four people who think joining the program would be a good idea.
It’s something the Historic Preservation Board has been pushing for.
The Council members generally seemed receptive but took no action.
CLG started in the 1980s as a way to coordinate the historic preservation efforts of the federal, state and local governments, Coordinator Mariah Justice said.
Florida has the fifth-largest CLG program in the country, with 80 counties, cities and towns participating, she said.
They assist each other and can turn to the state and federal level for training and funding, she said.
“You don’t operate your preservation program on an island,” she said.
The Council had discussed the CLG program previously but had been told by the former planning director that it would come with a price tag of up to $75,000.
That’s not the case, Justice said.
The program is free to join, she said, and Venice’s ordinance and processes largely meet its requirements. Some minor revisions to the ordinance would be needed but the city need not perform an inventory of its historic assets first.
Applying for a grant to fund the taking of an inventory is one of the reasons Director Of Historic Resources Harry Klinkhamer has supported the program.
Architectural Review Board Vice Chair Jon Barrick, Historic Preservation Board Vice Chair Frank Wright, resident Curt Whittaker and Nancy De Forge of Nokomis all spoke in favor of it as well.
De Forge urged the Council to take an active role in preservation and not just be “an appeals Council.”
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Decided it wants to retain a 6-acre parcel in North Venice that’s intended for governmental uses. Marty Black, a land planner and former Venice city manager, said the former property owner is interested in reacquiring it.
• Rejected sending a letter asking the owners of historic properties to list them on the Local Historic Register. The idea should have come up for discussion before a letter got drafted, Council members said.
• Approved a partnership funding agreement with Family Promise of South Sarasota County. The city has agreed to contribute $50,000 toward a small housing project on Substation Road.
• Heard a presentation on the city’s 1-cent sales surtax priority list. The surtax is up for renewal in November.
• Recognized Employee of the Year Anthony J. Rosen, electrical maintenance technician, Public Works Department.
• Swore in Venice Police Sgt. Louis White on his promotion to lieutenant; Lt. Andrew Leisenring on his promotion to captain and Patrol Division commander; and Capt. Charlie Thorpe on his promotion to police chief.
• Authorized the mayor to sign a Project Lifesaver Active Membership Operational Agreement, enrolling the city in a search-and-rescue program for at-risk people.
• Heard annual reports from the Environmental Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Public Art Advisory Board.
• Voted to convey a drainage easement to Sarasota County.
• Adopted a code amendment for the Architectural Review Board related to the separation of the Building and Planning departments.
• Adopted a budget amendment.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
